Analysts Set Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) PT at $66.50

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

BOH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

