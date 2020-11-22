Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNP stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

