Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives $20.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of SWCH opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,965,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 545,600 shares of company stock worth $8,457,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

