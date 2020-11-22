Brokerages Set Viela Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VIE) PT at $55.25

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Viela Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VIE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VIE opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. Viela Bio has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.07.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Analyst Recommendations for Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Bank of Hawaii Co. PT at $66.50
Analysts Set Bank of Hawaii Co. PT at $66.50
Huaneng Power International, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Huaneng Power International, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Switch, Inc. Receives $20.94 Consensus PT from Analysts
Switch, Inc. Receives $20.94 Consensus PT from Analysts
Brokerages Set Viela Bio, Inc. PT at $55.25
Brokerages Set Viela Bio, Inc. PT at $55.25
Enbridge Inc. Receives C$52.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Enbridge Inc. Receives C$52.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Royal Bank of Canada Raises Metro Price Target to $68.00
Royal Bank of Canada Raises Metro Price Target to $68.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report