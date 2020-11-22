Brokerages Set Viela Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VIE) PT at $55.25

Viela Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VIE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VIE opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. Viela Bio has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.07.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

