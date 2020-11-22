Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Receives C$52.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$49.00 price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ENB opened at C$38.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s payout ratio is 330.00%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

