Royal Bank of Canada Raises Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to $68.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTRAF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Metro has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

