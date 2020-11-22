Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $65.00 at BTIG Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBER. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.79.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 38.0% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 70,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.