Loop Capital Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $75.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.04.

TJX stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 71,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

