Loop Capital Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $75.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.04.
TJX stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.14.
In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 71,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.