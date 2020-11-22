$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.93. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $52,247.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,189.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,746 shares of company stock worth $767,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth about $14,643,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 125.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

