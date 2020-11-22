Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.42.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 384,134 shares of company stock worth $39,304,098. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,392 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $258,417,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in NextEra Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,577,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 327,709 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NextEra Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 610,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $68,446,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

