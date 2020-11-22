Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stolt-Nielsen in a research note on Sunday, November 15th.

SOIEF opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

