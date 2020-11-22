Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Standard Lithium stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases, which is located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

