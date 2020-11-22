Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Standard Lithium stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
