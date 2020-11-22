Short Interest in Scatec Solar ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Rises By 24.1%

Scatec Solar ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 876.0 days.

Shares of STECF stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Scatec Solar ASA has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on STECF. DNB Markets downgraded Scatec Solar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded Scatec Solar ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Scatec Solar ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated independent solar power producer. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It is involved in the project design and development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction management, ownership, operation and maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power plants.

