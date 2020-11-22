Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Short Interest Update

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUME opened at $1.47 on Friday. Summer Energy has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.
About Summer Energy
See Also: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.