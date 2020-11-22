Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Short Interest Update

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUME opened at $1.47 on Friday. Summer Energy has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

