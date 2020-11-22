Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to $51.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.