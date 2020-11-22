Deutsche Börse’s (DBOEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

