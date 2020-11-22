Scotiabank Lowers Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cineplex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cineplex from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.13.

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

