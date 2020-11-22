Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of HAYPY stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.92. Hays has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

