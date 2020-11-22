Brokerages Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target at $17.71

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WKHS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

In other Workhorse Group news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 480,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,043,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 10,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $259,225.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,782.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,274,926 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

