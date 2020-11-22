Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPCO. BidaskClub cut Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tribune Publishing by 23.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,181,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tribune Publishing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tribune Publishing by 48.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 177,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tribune Publishing by 429.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 191,515 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the second quarter worth $1,998,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Tribune Publishing has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $447.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

