Brokerages Set Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) PT at $3.00

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alithya Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,842,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alithya Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.