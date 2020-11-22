Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT at $13.36

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

TCNGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

