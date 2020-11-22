Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $129.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $123.00 on Thursday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.48.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Scotiabank Lowers Cineplex to Sector Perform
Scotiabank Lowers Cineplex to Sector Perform
Hays plc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Hays plc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Brokerages Set Workhorse Group Inc. Price Target at $17.71
Brokerages Set Workhorse Group Inc. Price Target at $17.71
Tribune Publishing Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Analysts
Tribune Publishing Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Analysts
Brokerages Set Alithya Group Inc. PT at $3.00
Brokerages Set Alithya Group Inc. PT at $3.00
Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. PT at $13.36
Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. PT at $13.36


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report