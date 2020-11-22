Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $129.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $123.00 on Thursday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.48.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

