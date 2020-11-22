CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives $17.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several analysts have commented on PRTS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 2,660 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,759.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,178.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 20,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,031.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,660 shares of company stock worth $78,180 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $1,931,200. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,734,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 89,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PRTS stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. CarParts.com has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. Research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

