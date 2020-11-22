Analysts Set Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Price Target at $5.33

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 618,197 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

