Analysts Set Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Price Target at $5.33

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.
Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 618,197 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
