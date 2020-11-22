Analysts Set Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Price Target at $6.50

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVGI. Colliers Securities upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.