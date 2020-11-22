Brokerages Set Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Price Target at $17.40

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research firms have commented on TGCDF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Teranga Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TGCDF opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Teranga Gold has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

