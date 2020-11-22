Brokerages Set Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Target Price at $9.50

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

SONA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

SONA stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $268.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,540 shares of company stock worth $154,599. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 268.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 20.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the second quarter worth $172,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

