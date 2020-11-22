Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target at $44.67

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWONK. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

FWONK stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

