Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. HSBC raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $53.86 on Thursday. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

