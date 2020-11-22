Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $5,319,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00.

Q2 stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $115.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Q2 by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Q2 by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Q2 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price Target at $6.50
Analysts Set Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price Target at $6.50
Brokerages Set Teranga Gold Co. Price Target at $17.40
Brokerages Set Teranga Gold Co. Price Target at $17.40
Brokerages Set Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Target Price at $9.50
Brokerages Set Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Target Price at $9.50
Analysts Set Formula One Group Price Target at $44.67
Analysts Set Formula One Group Price Target at $44.67
Elisa Oyj Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Elisa Oyj Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Q2 Holdings, Inc. CEO Sells $5,319,500.00 in Stock
Q2 Holdings, Inc. CEO Sells $5,319,500.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report