Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $5,319,500.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00.

Q2 stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $115.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Q2 by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Q2 by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Q2 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

