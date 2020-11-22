$2.30 EPS Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post earnings per share of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.45. Lennar posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

Shares of LEN opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $86.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $296,597.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 1,728,053 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after buying an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 528,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

