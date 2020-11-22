Scott D. Sandell Sells 69,661 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 69,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $4,686,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $66.55 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.64 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,365,000 after buying an additional 1,429,447 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. Price Target at $5.33
Analysts Set Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. Price Target at $5.33
Analysts Set Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price Target at $6.50
Analysts Set Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price Target at $6.50
Brokerages Set Teranga Gold Co. Price Target at $17.40
Brokerages Set Teranga Gold Co. Price Target at $17.40
Brokerages Set Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Target Price at $9.50
Brokerages Set Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Target Price at $9.50
Analysts Set Formula One Group Price Target at $44.67
Analysts Set Formula One Group Price Target at $44.67
Elisa Oyj Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Elisa Oyj Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report