Scott D. Sandell Sells 69,661 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 69,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $4,686,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $66.55 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.64 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,365,000 after buying an additional 1,429,447 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

