Oscar Munoz Sells 115,227 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Airlines stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 198.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after buying an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 222,939 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.