Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,334 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02.

On Monday, October 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $5,536,644.52.

On Monday, September 21st, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38.

On Thursday, September 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $203,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

