Timothy P. Horne Sells 50,000 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WTS opened at $116.28 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

