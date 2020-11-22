Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $6,634,950.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $6,634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $6,910,050.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $6,274,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $5,785,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $2,621,584.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $4,626,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $4,689,300.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $4,573,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $4,580,100.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,546,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,305,000.00.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pinterest by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,021 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,621 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.