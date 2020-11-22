Insider Selling: XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,862,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $17.41 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

