Insider Selling: XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,862,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $17.41 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price Target at $6.50
Analysts Set Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price Target at $6.50
Brokerages Set Teranga Gold Co. Price Target at $17.40
Brokerages Set Teranga Gold Co. Price Target at $17.40
Brokerages Set Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Target Price at $9.50
Brokerages Set Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Target Price at $9.50
Analysts Set Formula One Group Price Target at $44.67
Analysts Set Formula One Group Price Target at $44.67
Elisa Oyj Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Elisa Oyj Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Q2 Holdings, Inc. CEO Sells $5,319,500.00 in Stock
Q2 Holdings, Inc. CEO Sells $5,319,500.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report