Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 30,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $6,814,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $234.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.81. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $242.15.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.70.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.