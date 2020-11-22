Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 30,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $6,814,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $234.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.81. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $242.15.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.70.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
