Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. Sells 45,386 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $7,046,176.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,580,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALGT opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at $717,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 73.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at $2,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

