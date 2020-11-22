Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 452,299 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $7,821,716.94.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 151.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 154,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 63,613 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 62.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 68,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

