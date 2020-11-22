PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.03

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 697356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

