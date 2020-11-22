Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.20

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average of $975.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

