Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Galapagos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.79. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $274.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galapagos by 68.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 29.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 5.9% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 26,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 10.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 40.9% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.