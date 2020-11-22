The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 186,588 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 186,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $7,685,559.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $251.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

