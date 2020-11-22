P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.15

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 117863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

P10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

P10 Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc in December 2017.

