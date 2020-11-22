Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.15

Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 362672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTRX. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Retrophin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Retrophin from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Get Retrophin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Retrophin, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,431 shares in the company, valued at $718,780.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $1,337,195. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Retrophin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Retrophin by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retrophin by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Retrophin by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.