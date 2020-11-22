Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Down 16.3%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s share price traded down 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $12.06. 53,873,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,301% from the average session volume of 3,845,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $652.74 million, a P/E ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

