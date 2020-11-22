Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) traded down 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.48. 969,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 904,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $159.27 million, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
