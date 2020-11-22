Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Down 12.7%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s share price traded down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.48. 969,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 904,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.27 million, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

